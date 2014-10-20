LIVE ART
SPARC’s groundbreaking, inclusive arts education program
for students with and without disabilities.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2017
5:00 p.m. at Richmond’s Altria Theater
LIVE ART is at the leading edge of arts education, integrating performing arts curriculum with special education to create a unique and moving performance event.
Working together in a variety of visual and performing arts classes for one year, students with a range of disabilities alongside typically developing students, rehearse their performances while building relationships and understanding of one another using SPARC’s unique ACE (acceptance, compassion, and empathy) curriculum. The program, now in its fifth year, culminates in an annual mega-show, featuring nationally and regionally recognized recording artists and performers performing with each class collectively performing visual and performing arts.
LIVE ART
2017 Show
Learn About How It All Started
See Past Shows
& Artists
See what LIVE ART is all about!
This film, created by documentary filmmakers Martin Montgomery and William Gaff, was originally conceived as an extended trailer for a forthcoming feature-length documentary. It tells the story of the students of SPARC’s “LIVE ART” program, both in the inaugural semester of educational classes and at the culminating concert on June 3, 2012, at the Carpenter Theatre in Richmond, Virginia.
OUR SPONSORS
Executive Producers
Producers
R.E.B. Foundation*
Ron and Benita Felmus
Kathy Mays Coleman
Barbara B. and James E Ukrop Fund*
Associate Producers
Pam and Bruce Belleman | Drs. Anne Marie Irani and Larry Schwartz
Electric Power Inc | The Katherine W. Mays Revocable Trust
Estes Express Lines | True Farr Luck and Charles S. Luck, III
Hadar Pedhazur and Lois Snitkoff | Troutman Sanders, LLP
Sakina Paige and Jamal Thomas | Durham Foundation
Tina and Ajay Reddy | Lakhena Luy | Rejena Carreras
Terry R. Sisisky Fund* | Sara Belle and Neil November
Stacy Gannon | William Talley
*of the Community Foundation serving Richmond and Central Virginia
VIDEO GALLERY
LIVE ART: Share Your Soul
(About Year 3)
LIVE ART: Through the Artists’ Eyes
(About Year 2)
The LIVE ART Story
(About Year 1)
Winner of the 2013 PBS Online Film Festival
TEDxRVA Talk
by LIVE ART Creator/Director
Erin Thomas-Foley’s talk
about how it all began