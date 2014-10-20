LIVE ART is at the leading edge of arts education, integrating performing arts curriculum with special education to create a unique and moving performance event.

Working together in a variety of visual and performing arts classes for one year, students with a range of disabilities alongside typically developing students, rehearse their performances while building relationships and understanding of one another using SPARC’s unique ACE (acceptance, compassion, and empathy) curriculum. The program, now in its fifth year, culminates in an annual mega-show, featuring nationally and regionally recognized recording artists and performers performing with each class collectively performing visual and performing arts.