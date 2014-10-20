Donations help keep SPARC going strong. Yes, I want to support SPARC!

LIVE ART

SPARC’s groundbreaking, inclusive arts education program
for students with and without disabilities.

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2017

5:00 p.m. at Richmond’s Altria Theater

Learn More About LIVE ART: Dream!

LIVE ART is at the leading edge of arts education, integrating performing arts curriculum with special education to create a unique and moving performance event.

Working together in a variety of visual and performing arts classes for one year, students with a range of disabilities alongside typically developing students, rehearse their performances while building relationships and understanding of one another using SPARC’s unique ACE (acceptance, compassion, and empathy) curriculum. The program, now in its fifth year, culminates in an annual mega-show, featuring nationally and regionally recognized recording artists and performers performing with each class collectively performing visual and performing arts.

LIVE ART
2017 Show

LIVE ART: Dream

Learn About How It All Started

LIVE ART History

See Past Shows
& Artists

Photos & Videos
Short film

See what LIVE ART is all about!

This film, created by documentary filmmakers Martin Montgomery and William Gaff, was originally conceived as an extended trailer for a forthcoming feature-length documentary. It tells the story of the students of SPARC’s “LIVE ART” program, both in the inaugural semester of educational classes and at the culminating concert on June 3, 2012, at the Carpenter Theatre in Richmond, Virginia.

Watch the short film!

OUR SPONSORS

Executive Producers

Altria
Stanley and Kim Markel Memorial Fund of The Community Foundation Serving Richmond and Central Virginia
Jason Mraz Foundation
Fred and Patty Wood
Memorial Foundation for Children

Producers

Dominion Foundation
E.J. Wade Foundation

R.E.B. Foundation*
Ron and Benita Felmus
Kathy Mays Coleman
Barbara B. and James E Ukrop Fund*

Associate Producers

Pam and Bruce Belleman | Drs. Anne Marie Irani and Larry Schwartz
Electric Power Inc | The Katherine W. Mays Revocable Trust
Estes Express Lines | True Farr Luck and Charles S. Luck, III
Hadar Pedhazur and Lois Snitkoff | Troutman Sanders, LLP
Sakina Paige and Jamal Thomas | Durham Foundation
Tina and Ajay Reddy | Lakhena Luy | Rejena Carreras
Terry R. Sisisky Fund* | Sara Belle and Neil November
Stacy Gannon | William Talley

*of the Community Foundation serving Richmond and Central Virginia

OUR PARTNERS

Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra
Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus
City Dance Theatre
City Singers
Henrico High School Sound Sensations Choir
Collegiate School
VDDHH
VCU Music Education
Faison School for Autism
Richmond Symphony
JAMinc.
Northstar Academy
VCU ASPiRE
VCU Institute for Contemporary Art

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO GALLERY

LIVE ART: Share Your Soul
(About Year 3)

LIVE ART: Through the Artists’ Eyes
(About Year 2)

The LIVE ART Story
(About Year 1)
Winner of the 2013 PBS Online Film Festival

TEDxRVA Talk
by LIVE ART Creator/Director
Erin Thomas-Foley’s talk
about how it all began

